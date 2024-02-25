Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday Bash

Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor attended Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
A number of celebrities attended filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party on Saturday, 24 February. Rani Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt were among the guests who were part of the gathering. Photos and videos of the celebs outside Bhansali's house were shared on social media platforms.
For the occasion, Alia was dressed in a traditional suit. Ranbir opted for a black T-shirt under a blazer and denims.
Vicky Kaushal waved at the paps as he arrived for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash.
Richa Chadha was among the guests at the party.
Rani Mukerji also attended the party.
Richa and Ali Fazal clicked by the paparazzi.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali outside his house.
Ranbir Kapoor waving at the paps.
Alia Bhatt in a traditional suit.
