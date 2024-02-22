Saba Pataudi Shares Inside Pics From Kareena-Saif's Son Jeh's Birthday Party

Kareena Kapoor with her son Jeh at the latter's birthday party.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh rang in his third birthday on Wednesday, 21 February. Now, Jeh's aunt Saba Pataudi has shared some photos from the colourful, Spider Man-themed birthday party. In the first picture, Saba can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor. The other pictures feature Kareena-Saif, Babita, Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya at the cake-cutting ceremony.
Saba Pataudi and Kareena Kapoor at Jeh's third birthday party.
Kareena, Jeh, Saba, Soha and Inaaya pose with the Spider Man-themed cake.
Kareena and Jeh at the cake-cutting ceremony.
Saif Ali Khan with Jeh and Kareena.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)