In Pics: Zendaya, Kristen Stewart, and Others Dazzle at the Venice Film Festival

Anya Taylor Joy, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya at the Venice Film Festival 2021.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Venice Film Festival, which started on 1 September, hosted a star-studded red carpet including magnificent looks from Zendaya, Hailee Seinfeld, and Kristen Stewart. Some of the year’s most anticipated films are part of the premiere slate at Venice this year, including Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya-starrer Dune, and Kristen Stewart-starrer Princess Diana biopic Spencer. Oscar award-winning director Jane Campion’s latest feature film The Power of the Dog is also part of the premieres.
Here are some of the fashion looks from the Venice Film Festival 2021:
Anya Taylor Joy in a pink custom Christian Dior and jewels from Tiffany & Co.
Hailee Steinfeld at the Competencia Oficial premiere in a black Armani Privé gown.
Jane Campion, and the cast of The Power of the Dog actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst.
Kirsten Dunst in a black Armani Privé gown with a sheer skirt, and gold earrings by Fred Leighton.
Dakota Johnson at the Venice Film Festival in a sheer Gucci gown.
Dune director Denis Villeneuve and cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, andSharon Duncan-Brewster.
Actor Zendaya wore a nude-colored sculpted leather gown by Balmain, accessorised with a Bvlgari necklace with a 93-carat cabochon-cut emerald.
Sharon Duncan-Brewster in an emerald green gown by Etro.
Dune actor Timothée Chalamet at the Venice Film Festival.
Kristen Stewart in a mint-green outfit from Chanel's FW21 Couture collection.
French actor Isabelle Huppert at the Les Promesses premiere.
Penelope Cruz at Venice in a white off shoulder dress from TK.
Jessica Chastain at the Venice Film Festival in a baby blue beaded dress by Elie Saab.
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac took the internet by storm with their chemistry on the carpet.
Jessica Chastain wore a red sequined strapless gown by Atelier Versace at a premiere.
Ana Lily Amirpour, and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon actors Ed Skrein, Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson.
