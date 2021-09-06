In Pics: Zendaya, Kristen Stewart, and Others Dazzle at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival, which started on 1 September, hosted a star-studded red carpet including magnificent looks from Zendaya, Hailee Seinfeld, and Kristen Stewart. Some of the year’s most anticipated films are part of the premiere slate at Venice this year, including Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya-starrer Dune, and Kristen Stewart-starrer Princess Diana biopic Spencer. Oscar award-winning director Jane Campion’s latest feature film The Power of the Dog is also part of the premieres.

Here are some of the fashion looks from the Venice Film Festival 2021: