Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His First Film With Jaya; Shares Pic

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's first film together, titled Bansi Birju, has clocked 49 years of its release. Amitabh treated his fans on social media with a black-and-white picture of the film.
On late Saturday night, Big B posted a monochrome still from the film. In the image, the couple is seen hugging.
"Our first film together .. 'Bansi Birju'.. released Sept 1, 1970 .. that's 49 years ago," Big B wrote as the caption for the image.
Directed by Prakash Verma, Bansi Birju is the love story between Birju, a villager, and Bansi, a sex worker.
Following Bansi Birju, Jaya, an FTII graduate, co-starred with Amitabh in Ek Nazar.
Amitabh and Jaya got married in June 1973. The two were seen in the film Zanjeer, which turned out to be a massive success. They were also seen in a slew of movies such as Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Sholay.
