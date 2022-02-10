UP Polls 2022: Glimpses From the First Phase of Elections

Meerut: A man carries his elderly mother in his lap after she cast her vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Meerut, Thursday, 10 February)
(Photo: PTI)
The first phase of the seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday, 10 February, at 7 am and went on till 6 pm. The voter turnout was 57.79 percent till 5 pm on Thursday.
Several people including youngsters, senior citizens and persons with disabilities were seen briskly participating in the voting process.
Polling took place for 58 Assembly seats in 11 districts – spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.
The 11 districts where the elections were held today are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra. The remaining phases of the UP assembly polls will be held on 14 February, 20 February, 23 February, 27 February, 3 March, 7 March, respectively.
Muzaffarnagar: A police person stands guard as citizens wait to cast their vote, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Muzaffarnagar, Thursday, 10 February.
Agra: People stand in queues to cast their votes, during the first phase of UP Assembly polls, at a polling station, in Agra, Thursday, 10 February.
Muzaffarnagar: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Muzaffarnagar, Thursday, 10 February.
Meerut: A security personnel stands guard as people wait to caste their votes at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, at Bhuni village in Meerut, Thursday, 10 February.
Mathura: People holding their aadhar cards wait to cast their votes at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, at Vrindavan, in Mathura, Thursday, 10 February.
Dadri: A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri, Thursday, 10 February.
Scene at a polling booth in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 10 February.
Dadri: People stand in queues to cast their votes, during the first phase of UP Assembly polls, at a polling station, in Dadri, Thursday, 10 February.
A youngster carries a senior citizen to a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh.
Scene from a polling station at Gautam Buddh Nagar
Scene from a polling station at Gautam Buddh Nagar
A man with disability arrives at a polling booth in Ghaziabad to vote during the Phase 1 of UP elections
Kairana: People wait in queues to cast their votes, during the first phase of UP Assembly polls at a polling station, in Kairana, Thursday, 10 February.
A young girl shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station in Ghaziabad.
Kairana: A woman registers her name before casting vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana, Thursday,10 February.
Meerut: A newly-wed couple arrives at a polling station to cast votes, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, at Hastinapur in Meerut, Thursday, 10 February.
Ghaziabad : People at a polling station to cast their votes during the first phase of UP Assembly polls
Meerut: A man carries his elderly mother in his lap after cast her vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Meerut, Thursday, 10 February.
Kairana: Muslim women at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)