UP Polls 2022: Glimpses From the First Phase of Elections

The first phase of the seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday, 10 February, at 7 am and went on till 6 pm. The voter turnout was 57.79 percent till 5 pm on Thursday.

Several people including youngsters, senior citizens and persons with disabilities were seen briskly participating in the voting process.

Polling took place for 58 Assembly seats in 11 districts – spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

The 11 districts where the elections were held today are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra. The remaining phases of the UP assembly polls will be held on 14 February, 20 February, 23 February, 27 February, 3 March, 7 March, respectively.