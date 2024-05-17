Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Urvashi Rautela Walked the Red Carpet In a Red Dress

In Pics: Urvashi Rautela Walked the Red Carpet In a Red Dress

Urvashi Rautela dazzled at the red dress at Cannes Film Festival 2024.
Urvashi Rautela attended the Cannes Film Festival 2024 at the French Riviera on Thursday.

(Photo:X/INDACTRESSPIC)

Urvashi Rautela attended the Cannes Film Festival 2024 at the French Riviera on Thursday. She walked the red carpet in a nude gown with shimmery red embellishments, staying true to her usual bright-colored style.

