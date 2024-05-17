In Pics: Urvashi Rautela Walked the Red Carpet In a Red Dress

Urvashi Rautela attended the Cannes Film Festival 2024 at the French Riviera on Thursday.
(Photo:X/INDACTRESSPIC)
Urvashi Rautela attended the Cannes Film Festival 2024 at the French Riviera on Thursday. She walked the red carpet in a nude gown with shimmery red embellishments, staying true to her usual bright-colored style.
Urvashi Rautela attended the film festival.
Urvashi Rautela wore a red dress.
Urvashi Rautela looked stunning.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)