Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala Stuns In Namrata Joshipura Jumpsuit

Quint Entertainment
Published:

(Photo: Instagram/ Bollywoodfashiondiaries)

Sobhita Dhulipala made a striking appearance at the Cannes 2024 red carpet in a plum-colored, sequinned jumpsuit with side cutouts, designed by Namrata Joshipura. The 'Monkey Man' actor wore her hair in waves and paired her outfit with plum eyeshadow, nude lips, and large gold hoop earrings.

The sequinned jumpsuit with side cutouts, designed by Namrata Joshipura.

The 'Monkey Man' actor wore her hair in waves.

