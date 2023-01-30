In Photos: Piyush Goyal, Sharad Pawar & Others Attend Pre-Budget All-Party Meet

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

The customary all-party meeting was held on 30 January in the Parliament Annexe Building ahead of Budget Session.
A customary all-party meeting was held on 30 January in the Parliament Annexe Building ahead of the Budget Session due to begin on 1 February.

Union Budget 2023 is all set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February in Lok Sabha. 

A customary all-party meeting was held on 30 January in the Parliament Annexe Building. 

The all-party meeting was called by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, seen here with Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and TRS leaders Nama Nageswara Rao and K Keshava Rao. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, along with  Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and others, attend the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament.

During the meeting, the government seeks cooperation from all parties on the smooth functioning of Parliament. 

J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, and other leaders seen during the customary all-party meeting in Delhi ahead of the Budget Session. 

Meanwhile, Opposition parties relay their concerns with existing policies and highlight matters that they plan to raise during the Parliament Session. 

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, along with Union Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan, addresses the media after the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament in Delhi. 

AIADMK leader M Thambi Durai with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay at Parliament Annexe Building in Delhi before the all-party pre-Budget meeting. 

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal attended the all-party meeting in Delhi on 30 January. 

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, and other leaders during an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament. 

After the session, leaders of the ruling NDA government will also have a meeting to strategise floor cooperation. 

