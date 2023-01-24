Budget 2023: How Tradition Around 'Halwa Ceremony' and 'Bahi Khaata' Has Evolved

The 2019 pre-Budget halwa ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: PIB)
(Got questions about Union Budget 2023? Join our exclusive discussion with Raghav Bahl on 3 February – and get them answered. Become a member to get your invite.)
Every year, as the day to present the Union Budget in Parliament draws closer, several phrases start doing the rounds. Among the financial jargon, two non-financial terms stick out – 'halwa ceremony' and 'bahi khata'.
Sitharaman will be presenting Budget 2023 on 1 February, the tone of which will be set when the staff of the finance ministry observes the 'halwa ceremony'. Last year, the ceremony was modified a bit, keeping in line with the health safety concerns amid the pandemic.
The ceremony marks the final stage of preparing the Union Budget. The finance minister begins the ceremony by stirring the halwa, a popular Indian sweet dish, in the kadhai (wok) and then serves it to their colleagues at the ministry's headquarters in Delhi. The Ministers of State and other top officials are also present during the ceremony.
The 'halwa ceremony' assumes significance because after it is over, all officials of the finance ministry who were involved in the Budget-making process are supposed to be locked in at the North Block of the finance ministry till the Budget is presented in Parliament. The North Block houses the printing press on which documents related to the Budget have been printed from 1980 till 2020.
The officials have to remain cut off from their families for nearly 10 days till the Budget is presented so as to maintain absolute secrecy and prevent any leaks. The finance minister is the only one who is allowed to walk in and out of the building.
The ceremony also recognises the effort of the officials who are involved in the long-drawn Budget-making process. Here is how the ceremony was observed in 2021:
The day of the Budget was usually accompanied with images of the finance minister walking to the Parliament carrying a briefcase, which contained documents related to the Budget and the Budget Speech.
However, in 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the briefcase with a traditional 'bahi khata' so as to relinquish what she labelled as a "colonial practice."
The move was also seen as an effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for digitisation.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder case containing Budget 2022 as she leaves the Finance Ministry, North Block, in New Delhi, 1 February 2022.
A 'Bahi Khata' is like a ledger that Indian households and small enterprises maintain to manage their expenses.
During pre-Independence times, British finance ministers used to arrive at Parliament to present the Budget carrying a Gladstone Box, which was eventually replaced with briefcases after India became a free nation.
While India's first finance minister RK Shanmukham Chetty carried a leather portfolio bag to present the Budget, the practice evolved to carrying a hardbound bag around the 1970s.
The colour of these bags have often changed, but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carried a red 'Bahi Khata' in 2019, heralding a new chapter in the history of presenting the Union Budget.
Former Finance Ministers P Chidambaram and Arun Jaitley, and former Railways Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal seen outside the Parliament, carrying Budget documents.
Note: The Railway Budget was presented separately from the Union Budget until 2016.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)