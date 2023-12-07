Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, 10 Ministers Sworn In: Meet Telangana Cabinet

A Revanth Reddy: Fifty-four-year-old Revanth Reddy, who hails from Kondareddypalli in Nagarkurnool district, started as a ZPTC representative in 2006 and an Independent MLC in 2008. He won his first Assembly election from the Kodangal constituency in united Andhra Pradesh in 2009. He was a TDP leader then – and is learnt to have been close to the party president in Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu. He joined the Congress only in 2017, and in four years, became the party chief. Read his full profile here.