Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, 10 Ministers Sworn In: Meet Telangana Cabinet

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and 10 Cabinet ministers took oath on Thursday, 7 December.
(Photo: PTI)
A Revanth Reddy, the second Chief Minister of the youngest state of India, Telangana, took oath in the presence of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, senior Congress leaders, and over one lakh people at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, 7 December.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi were at the ceremony.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Madhira MLA and a Congress loyalist, and 10 other Cabniet ministers were also sworn in on Thursday. Here's all you need to know about the new Telangana Cabinet.
A Revanth Reddy: Fifty-four-year-old Revanth Reddy, who hails from Kondareddypalli in Nagarkurnool district, started as a ZPTC representative in 2006 and an Independent MLC in 2008. He won his first Assembly election from the Kodangal constituency in united Andhra Pradesh in 2009. He was a TDP leader then – and is learnt to have been close to the party president in Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu. He joined the Congress only in 2017, and in four years, became the party chief. Read his full profile here.
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka: Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister in Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet, making him the Congress' first Dalit Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana. Bhatti Vikramarka, who won by a massive margin in the Madhira constituency in the 2023 elections, is a four-time MLA and a Congressman through and through. He was also one of the main contenders for the post of CM of Telangana.
Uttam Kumar Reddy: The former MP of Nalgonda and currently the MLA of Huzurnagar, Uttam Kumar Reddy is a popular figure in the Nalgonda region in the south of Telangana. He served as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president from 2015 to 2021 and was succeeded by Revanth Reddy. A former Air Force pilot, he is a two-time MLA from Kodad and a four-time MLA from Huzurnagar.
Danasari Anasuya: Danasari Anasuya or Seethakka, as she is popularly known, represents the Mulugu Assembly constituency. Called the 'Iron Lady of Telangana', Seethakka, who was born to a tribal family, was a Naxalite for 11 years before she joined politics. Seethakka is also a lawyer, and she recently completed her PhD in political science from Osmania University. The four-time MLA started off her political career in the Telugu Desam Party and joined the Congress in 2017.
Konda Surekha: Konda Surekha is a Congress MLA from the Warangal East constituency. She served as the Minister of Women and Child Welfare in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Congress government but resigned after his death. She joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) later and won the Warangal East segment on the party's ticket in 2014. In 2014, she quit the TRS and joined the Congress, winning the constituency yet again.
Ponnam Prabhakar: Ponnam Prabhakar has been a Congressman since his college days. A prominent leader from Karimnagar, he contested from the Husnabad constituency (in Siddipet district) in the 2023 elections and won by a margin of 19,344 votes. In 2009, he won the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from the Karimnagar constituency, becoming one of the youngest parliamentarians from the Telangana region.
Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy: Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who joined the BRS in 2018, was suspended from the party for 'anti-party activities' this year. He joined the Congress in July and secured a ticket from Palair. A popular leader from Khammam, Srinivas Reddy helped strengthen the Congress party in the region. He defeated Kandala Upender Reddy of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi by a margin of 56,650 votes this time.
D Sridhar Babu: Five-time MLA Sridhar Babu won from the Manthani constituency this time. Babu was the Minister for Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, Legal Metrology, and Legislative Affairs in the united Andhra Pradesh government before its bifurcation.
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy: Five-time legislator and former Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is one of the prominent Congress leaders in the Nalgonda region. A Congress leader since his college days, Venkat Reddy was one of the star campaigners of the Congress. His brother Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy is another prominent leader in the region, who won from the Munugode segment this time.
Damodar Raja Narasimha: Cilarapu Damodar Raja Narasimha was the education minister of united Andhra Pradesh when YSR was chief minister and later became the deputy CM of the state from 2011 to 2014. A prominent Dalit leader, Raja Narasimha has been with the Congress since 1989 when he was elected as the Andole MLA.
Tummala Nageshwara Rao: Tummala Nageshwara Rao, who had been in the Telugu Desam Party for years before joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in 2014, was a minister in KCR's first cabinet. A leader who has a lot of influence in Khammam, he joined the Congress this year after the BRS denied him a ticket. He defeated sitting MLA and Transport Minister in the KCR 2.0 Cabinet Puvvada Ajay Kumar by a good margin of 49,381 votes.
Jupally Krishna Rao: Jupally Krishna Rao, who hails from Mahabubnagar district, was in the BRS party until recently. He moved to the Congress and secured a ticket from the Kollapur constituency in Nagakurnool district. He defeated BRS' B Harshavardhan Reddy by a margin of 29,931 votes this election.
