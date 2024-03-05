'Finally Home': Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma Share First Pics From Their Wedding

Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with Karan Sharma.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Television actor Surbhi Chandna, known for Ishqbaaz, finally tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Karan Sharma on 2 March. Taking to Instagram on 5 March, the couple shared the first pics from their dreamy wedding ceremony along with heartfelt caption.
It read, "Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together."
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma tied the knot on 2 March.
The couple had been dating for 13 years.
Surbhi wore a silver lehenga, embellished with baby-pink details and a custom-cut choli for her big day.
Karan complemented her look in a silver sherwani.
The couple shared a beautiful picture from their 'pheras' ceremony.
