'Amazing First Day': Sunny Leone Dazzles In Green At Cannes 2023 In First Pics

Sunny Leone Dazzles In Green At Cannes In First Pics.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sunny Leone is all set to mark her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Ahead of her debut, the gorgeous actor posted some pictures of herself at the French Riviera. She captioned the post, “Amazing first-day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy.” The actor stunned in a green dress as she did interviews for the new upcoming film Kennedy.
Sunny Leone dazzles in green.
The actor is busy giving interviews for her new film Kennedy.
This marks her debut at the film festival.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)