Pics: Suhana Khan & Agastya Nanda Attend Aaliyah Kashyap's Engagement Ceremony

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire earlier this year.
From Agastya Nanda to Suhana Khan, many turned heads at the event.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. On Thursday, the couple hosted a lavish engagement party for their friends and family. Several celebrities reaching the venue in style. From Agastya Nanda to Suhana Khan, many turned heads at the event.

Agatya Nanda looked dapper in a white kurta set. 

Alaya F wore a lehenga set. 

Anurag Kashyap with daughter. 

Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended the event. 

Imtiaz Ali  with Shne and other family members.  

Suhana Khan looked stunning in blue. 

Palak Tiwari also attended the event. 

