In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Gorgeous Lehenga at ICW 2023

Shraddha Kapoor at ICW.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra during the India Couture Week 2023. She wore a stunning lehenga for the designer and was the showstopper for the event.
Shraddha Kapoor walked for Rahul Mishra.
She looked stunning in the gorgeous lehenga.
She was the showstopper for the event.
She was all smiles for the pictures.
Shraddha with Rahul Mishra
Shraddha posed for the cameras.
