‘Crash Landing on You’ Stars Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Get Married; See Wedding Pics

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin’s wedding photos are here! The actors’ agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam released a statement on 31 March that read, “Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding."

The statement added, “We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead. We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.”

Several fans have also shared pictures from the actor couple’s wedding and reception. In one of the photos, Son was wearing a gown from Eli Saab's Spring 2022 Bridal collection and Hyun Bin sported a Tom Ford suit.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin first worked together in the film The Negotiation and then in the drama Crash Landing on You. They announced their wedding in February. Son had shared a photo of a mini wedding dress with the caption, “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes, it’s him. It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny?”

Here are the photos from the ceremony.