'Crash Landing on You' Stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin Announce Wedding

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announce they're tying the knot.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Crash Landing on You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin confirmed, on Thursday, that they’re getting married. Son Ye-jin shared a picture of a miniature wedding dress with the caption, “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him.”
Without mentioning Hyun Bin by name, she added, “Boy meets girl, recognizes each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together… I couldn’t imagine! It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny? Just being with him, I feel warm and protected.”
“Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future. And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there’s no way to repay it. Please know that I’m infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness!” the caption concluded.
Hyun Bin’s agency VAST shared a picture of him holding Son Ye-Jin’s hand with an adorable note.
It reads, as translated, “Hello. I’m Hyun Bin. How are you all doing? I am writing this because I want to inform my fans, who gave me a lot of love, about the most important decision of my life. Some of you might have guessed? Yes. I have made an important decision to get married and step into the second act of my life.”
“I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh (Son Ye-jin): to always walk together in the days that lie ahead. The ‘Jung Hyuk and Se Ri’ who were together in the drama will take the first step together in that future. I believe that people will rejoice and celebrate our first steps together with the same affection and warmth that you have shown us so far. Until we can meet in person again, please stay happy and healthy," the caption further read.
The Korean drama Crash Landing on You stars Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri and Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyeok. The series was written by Park Ji-eun and directed by Lee Jeong-hyo. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have earlier worked together in the film The Negotiation.
