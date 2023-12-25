Sidharth-Kiara to Ananya Panday: Here's How Celebs Celebrated Christmas

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sidharth-Kiara to Ananya Panday: Here's How Celebs Celebrated Christmas

Sidharth, Kiara, and Ananya Panday celebrated Christmas with close friends and family.
Quint Entertainment
Published:

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and gave a sneak-peek of their Christmas celebrations with their loved ones. Ananya Panday wrote, "first Christmas at my home secret Santa, loads of food and laughter with my oldest friends .. couldn’t be more grateful." While Sid and Kiara shared a cute photo.

Sid and Kiara shared a cute photo.

Arjun Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor's celebrations. 

Ananya Panday also posted some pics. 

Parineeti and Raghav. 

