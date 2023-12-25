Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Grateful For This Bunch': Alia Bhatt Celebrates Christmas With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked lovely as the attended Christmas dinner at Mahesh Bhatt's house.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Alia Bhatt Celebrates Christmas With Ranbir Kapoor. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt Celebrates Christmas With Ranbir Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were all dressed up for a Christmas dinner at Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's home on Sunday. They were spotted leaving the Bhatt residence post-dinner. Karan Johar and others were also at the dinner.

Alia took to her Instagram to share some pictures. She wrote, "grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much..merry merry christmas & happy happy always"Ranbir Kapoor is seen a white T-shirt and beige pants paired with a sleeveless jacket. 

Alia Bhatt dances with Shaheen Bhatt. 

Shaheen and Alia. 

Alia Bhatt with Ayan Mukerji. 

Alia looked pretty in a fringe yellow dress and happily wore a cute Santa hairband

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt was seen arriving at the residence. 

Ranbir Kapoor is seen a white T-shirt and beige pants paired with a sleeveless jacket.

