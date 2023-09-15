Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Attend 'Jawan' Success Press Conference

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Attend 'Jawan' Success Press Conference

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has taken the box office by storm.
Deepika and SRK at Jawan. 

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Jawan has scripted history at the box office. With the major success of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Deepika Padukone and others held a press conference to celebrate the success of the film and reacted to the overwhelming love they were at the receiving end of after the film was released on 7 September.

The film also stars Nayanthra and Vijay Sethupathi.

Jawan is raging success at the box office. 

SRK attended the press conference for the film. 

He looked dapper in a black suit. 

Deepika Padukone and SRK. 

Deepika and SRK dance. 

Deepika and SRK look amazing as they have a fun time.

SRK and Deepika look lovely as they dance.

