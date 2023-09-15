'I Am One of The Few People Shah Rukh Is Vulnerable With': Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is receiving a lot of love and appreciation for her extended cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster Jawan. Shah Rukh and Deepika also delivered one of 2023's biggest hits, Pathaan.

Now, in an interview with The Week, Deepika has opened up on her role in Jawan and also spoke about whether she charges for special appearances. "I don't charge for my special appearances in films. I wanted to be a part of 83 because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands’ glory. I watched my mother do it too. This was my homage to wives who make sacrifices to support their husbands’ careers. Other than that, any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty.” Deepika made cameos in both 83 and Cirkus.