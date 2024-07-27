Shah Rukh Khan & Family Visit Farah Khan After Her Mother's Death

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan visited filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan's house on Friday (26 July) night to pay last respects to her mother. Farah's mother Menaka Irani passed away on Friday morning after prolonged illness.

Menaka Irani passed away at the age of 79. It happened a few days after Farah shared in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'.