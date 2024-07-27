Shah Rukh Khan & Family Visit Farah Khan After Her Mother's Death

advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan visited filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan's house on Friday (26 July) night to pay last respects to her mother. Farah's mother Menaka Irani passed away on Friday morning after prolonged illness.
Menaka Irani passed away at the age of 79. It happened a few days after Farah shared in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'.
Gauri Khan visited Farah Khan's house to pay last respects to her mother.
Shah Rukh Khan at Farah Khan's house to offer condolences.
Gauri Khan clicked outside Farah Khan's house.
Suhana Khan also visited Farah Khan's house.
The Khan family visited Farah's house late Friday evening.
Farah Khan's mother Menaka Irani passed away on Friday, 26 July.
Shah Rukh Khan outside Farah's house.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)