Selena Gomez Stuns In Purple Rahul Mishra Couture Dress; See Pics

Selena Gomez Wore a Stunning Rahul Mishra Couture Dress; See Pics
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Only Murder in the Building actor Selena Gomez hosted the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Gala in Los Angeles on 5 October. The event which is named for and backed by her charity, the Rare Impact Fund, aims to raise funds for mental health services and education for young people.
The stunning singer-actor wore three looks for the event. She opted for a silver halter-style gown from Valentino. She looked gorgeous in a Monse mini dress which she wore while she was presenting on stage.
The Single Soon singer also turned heads in a custom, hand-embroidered Rahul Mishra Couture dress, which had an Iris flower shaped out of Amethyst purple fabric.
