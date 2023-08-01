In Pics: Aditya Roy Kapur & Sara Ali Khan Look Stunning at ICW '23

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Aditya Roy Kapur & Sara Ali Khan Look Stunning at ICW '23

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp for Shantanu and Nikhil at the Indian Couture Week.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

 Actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur on Monday, 31 July graced the ramp for designers Shantanu and Nikhil at India Couture Week. They looked gorgeous in their respective ensembles.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan stun at ICW. 

They walked for Shantanu and Nikhil. 

They were showstoppers for the fashion show. 

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

