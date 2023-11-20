Katrina Kaif, Radhika Merchant Pose With Orry in Inside Pics From a B'Day Party

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Katrina Kaif, Radhika Merchant Pose With Orry in Inside Pics From a B'Day Party

Katrina Kaif and other celebrities were spotted at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party in Mumbai.
Isha Ambani hosted a star-studded party for the first birthday of her twins Aadiya and Krishna at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on 18 November,

The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, who also attended the party, shared some inside pics from the night.

Orry and Katrina Kaif posed together for a picture.

Shanaya and Orry were all smiles for the camera.

Arpita Khan was also spotted at the party.

Hardik Pandya also joined the party.

Orry with the host of the party, Isha Ambani.

Orry and Radhika Merchnat also clicked a photo together.

Ananya Panday also attended the party.

