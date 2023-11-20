Katrina Kaif, Radhika Merchant Pose With Orry in Inside Pics From a B'Day Party
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Isha Ambani hosted a star-studded party for the first birthday of her twins Aadiya and Krishna at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on 18 November,
The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, who also attended the party, shared some inside pics from the night.
Orry and Katrina Kaif posed together for a picture.
Shanaya and Orry were all smiles for the camera.
Arpita Khan was also spotted at the party.
Hardik Pandya also joined the party.
Orry with the host of the party, Isha Ambani.
Orry and Radhika Merchnat also clicked a photo together.
Ananya Panday also attended the party.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)