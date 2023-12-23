Pics: Sania Mirza, Sunny Leone & Others At Salman Khan's Niece's Birthday Party

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan celebrated their daughter Ayat's birthday on Friday.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Salman Khan’s niece Ayat Sharma celebrated her fourth birthday on Friday (22 December) and the birthday bash was attended by several celebrities and their kids.
Salim Khan, Helen, and Arbaaz Khan also attended the event hosted by Ayat's parents, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma. Sunny Leone was spotted with her three kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher. Neil Nitin Mukesh attended with wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh, and Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri was also one of the attendees.
Check out photos from the event.
Salim Khan at Ayat's birthday party.
Alizeh Agnihotri at Ayat's birthday party.
Ektaa Kapoor at Ayat's birthday party.
Ashish Chaudhary at Ayat's birthday party.
Bharti Singh at Ayat's birthday party.
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma.
Sania Mirza with son Izhaan.
Orry at Ayat's birthday party.
Arbaaz Khan at Ayat's birthday party.
Helen at Ayat's birthday party.
Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh.
Sunny Leone with her daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher.
