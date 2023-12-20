Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Salman Khan & Others Attend Sohail Khan's Birthday Bash

Pics: Salman Khan & Others Attend Sohail Khan's Birthday Bash

Actor Sohail Khan celebrated his 53rd birthday along with his family and friends at a party in Mumbai.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Actor Sohail Khan, who turned 53 today, celebrated along with his family and friends at a party in Mumbai.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Sohail Khan, who turned 53 today, celebrated along with his family and friends at a party in Mumbai.</p></div>
 Actor Sohail Khan, who turned 53 today, celebrated along with his family and friends at a party in Mumbai. Sohail's brothers Salman and Arbaaz along with Sohail's sister Arpita Khan Sharma arrived with her husband Aayush Sharma and kids Ayan and Ahil.Sohail's father and veteran writer Salim Khan was also pictured at the festivities. 

Sohail's brothers Salman Khan was there for the party.

Sohail's father and veteran writer Salim Khan was also photographed at the festivities. 

Salman Khan alongside his mother. 

Arpita Khan Sharma with her family. 

Salman Khan was seen arriving in a white car. 

Published: undefined

