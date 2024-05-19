Saif Ali Khan, Kareena & Others Pay Last Respects to Ritesh Sidhwani's Mother

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and other celebrities pay last respects to Ritesh Sidhwani's mother.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother Leelu Sidhwani, who had been seriously ill, passed away on 18 May, as per a report by ANI. From Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, several celebrities visited Ritesh's house to pay their last respects.
Ritesh Sidhwani's mother passed away on 18 May.
Farhan Akhtar accompanied Ritesh for the last rites.
Angad Bedi outside Ritesh Sidhwani's house.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor went to the producer's house to pay their last respects.
Kareena Kapoor.
Karisma Kapoor outside Ritesh's house.
Zoya Akhtar.
Shibani Dandekar.
Abhishek Bachchan also paid his last respects.
Vijay Varma.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)