Kannada Actor Pavithra Jayaram Passes Away In Road Accident

Kannada and Telugu actor Pavithra Jayaram, who played the role of Thillotama in the hit Telugu television show Trinayani, passed away in a car accident in Telengana's Mahbubnagar district. She died on the spot in the accident while she was returning from Bengaluru to Hyderabad on Sunday, 12 May, police told ANI.

The Bhoothpur police added, "She died in a road accident at 1am on Sunday at Divitipally in Mahbubnagar district. She was travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad." Her car lost control and hit the divider and later, a bus hit her vehicle, the police said.