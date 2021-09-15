Pics: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Clicked at Airport With Kids Taimur & Jeh

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan at the airport with Taimur and Jeh.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the airport on Wednesday, with their kids Taimur and Jeh. While, Kareena Kapoor sported a denim-on-denim airport look, Saif was seen in a black shirt and white pants. Taimur wore a shirt with the Australian rock band AC/DC's logo and beige pants, complete with a Batman-theme mask.
Saif Ali Khan snapped at the airport departure.
Actor Kareena Kapoor sports a denim-on-denim look.
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur (in an AC/DC shirt) and Jeh at the airport.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur stand beside Kareena Kapoor who is holding baby Jeh.
Kareena Kapoor looking at her younger son as Saif Ali Khan guides Taimur.
Saif Ali Khan can be seen in a black shirt and Taimur wore a Batman mask.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jeh.
