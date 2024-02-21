Rituraj Singh Funeral: Nakuul Mehta, Arshad Warsi Pay Last Respects

Arshad Warsi, Nakuul Mehta, Suchitra Pillai attend Rituraj Singh's funeral.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Tuesday, 20 February, at the age of 59. On Wednesday, Singh's friends and colleagues from the industry reached his house to pay last respects. Arshad Warsi, Suchitra Pillai, Nakuul Mehta, Harsh Chhaya, Hiten Tejwani and other celebrities attended the funeral.
Suchitra Pillai attended Rituraj Singh's funeral.
Colleagues and friends paid their last respects to Rituraj Singh before his funeral.
Harsh Chhaya.
Arshad Warsi.
