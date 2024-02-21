Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rituraj Singh Funeral: Nakuul Mehta, Arshad Warsi Pay Last Respects

Rituraj Singh Funeral: Nakuul Mehta, Arshad Warsi Pay Last Respects

Rituraj Singh passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Arshad Warsi, Nakuul Mehta, Suchitra Pillai attend Rituraj Singh's funeral.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Tuesday, 20 February, at the age of 59. On Wednesday, Singh's friends and colleagues from the industry reached his house to pay last respects. Arshad Warsi, Suchitra Pillai, Nakuul Mehta, Harsh Chhaya, Hiten Tejwani and other celebrities attended the funeral.

Suchitra Pillai attended Rituraj Singh's funeral.

Colleagues and friends paid their last respects to Rituraj Singh before his funeral.

Harsh Chhaya.

Arshad Warsi.

