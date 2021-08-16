In Pics: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor’s Post-Wedding Function

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's post wedding reception
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on Saturday after dating for almost a decade, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. They got married at Anil Kapoor’s residence where he then hosted a wedding party for the newlyweds on Monday.
Several members from Rhea’s family including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor made an appearance. Khushi Kapoor can be seen wearing a floral outfit while Masaba Gupta attended in an floral shirt with puffed sleeves, and denim.
Take a look at the pictures from the event.
Anil Kapoor at daughter Rhea Kapoor's post-wedding function
Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor
Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor at his residence
Khushi Kapoor in a floral dress at Rhea Kapoor's post-wedding function
Masaba Gupta at Rhea Kapoor's post-wedding function
Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in a suit at Anil Kapoor's residence
Filmmaker Farah Khan at Rhea Kapoor's function
Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor
