In Pics: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor’s Post-Wedding Function

Anil Kapoor hosted the post-wedding function for Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani at his residence.
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on Saturday after dating for almost a decade, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. They got married at Anil Kapoor’s residence where he then hosted a wedding party for the newlyweds on Monday.

Several members from Rhea’s family including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor made an appearance. Khushi Kapoor can be seen wearing a floral outfit while Masaba Gupta attended in an floral shirt with puffed sleeves, and denim.

Take a look at the pictures from the event.

Anil Kapoor at daughter Rhea Kapoor's post-wedding function

Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor at his residence

Khushi Kapoor in a floral dress at Rhea Kapoor's post-wedding function

Masaba Gupta at Rhea Kapoor's post-wedding function

Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in a suit at Anil Kapoor's residence

Filmmaker Farah Khan at Rhea Kapoor's function 

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor 

