Report Card: How Sidharth Malhotra's Last 5 Films Faired At the Box Office

Sidharth Malhotra's Bollywood report card.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint/Mohan Singh)
Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha is set to hit the big screens tomorrow (15th March). After Shershaah, this is will be the second time Malhotra will show his strength in a patriotic film. The actor has only one hit and two semi-hit films in his 12 years of film career. However, there is a long queue of flops. Now it remains to be seen how much Karan Johar's film Yodha gives a boost to Malhotra's career. Here is the box office report card of Malhotra's last five films:
Director Abhay Chopra's 'Ittefaq' is the official remake of the 1969 film of the same name. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Sethi. Made with a budget of Rs 30 crore, this film could earn only Rs 54 crore at the box office.
Siddharth played the role of Major Jai Bakshi in 'Aiyaary' which released in 2018. Made with a budget of Rs 65 crore, the box office collection of this film was only Rs 34 crore.
The film 'Jabariya Jodi' was based on forced marriage in Bihar. Made with a budget of Rs 22 crore, the total earning of this film was Rs 21.1 crore.
Siddharth and Riteish Deshmukh were seen together once again in the film 'Marjaavaan'. Made with a budget of Rs 70 crore, this film could not do much at the box office.
The comedy film 'Thank God' was Siddharth's last theatrical release. After this, none of Siddharth's films were released in theatres.
