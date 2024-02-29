Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Is On a Deadly Mission To Prove His Innocence

Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Is On a Deadly Mission To Prove His Innocence

Yodha will hit the silver screens on 15 March.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Sidharth Malhotra Is On a Deadly Mission To Prove His Innocence

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sidharth Malhotra Is On a Deadly Mission To Prove His Innocence </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Yodha trailer was unveiled by the cast and the rest of the team on Thursday and gives a glimpse into the action-packed journey of a soldier named Arun played by Sidharth Malhotra.

The almost three-minute trailer teases Sidharth Malhotra's journey as a proud soldier who will stop at nothing to safeguard his country from danger. He is seen following his father's footsteps who also served in the Indian Army. However, despite his seeming patriotism, Arun is 'suspended' and labelled a ‘traitor'. The trailer seems to tease his journey as he attempts to clear his name.

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on 15 March 2024. The trailer provides glimpses of Disha Patani in the role of an air hostess and features Raashii Khanna as well.

Also ReadYodha Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Rescues Civilians From Hijackers In Action Film

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT