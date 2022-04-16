Pics: Alia & Ranbir Host Post-Wedding Party; Shaheen, Ayan & Others Attend

Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor at Ranbir & Alia's post-wedding party.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Following their wedding on Thursday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a dinner party at their house on Saturday. Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were among the first guests to arrive at the get-together.
The couple's private wedding was attended by close family and friends. Pictures of Alia and Ranbir's wedding festivities have been shared by their family and friends on social media.
Shaheen Bhatt clicked outside Alia & Ranbir's house.
Soni Razdan attends the dinner party hosted by the newlyweds.
Alia's friends clicked by the paps.
Ayan Mukerji.
Neetu Kapoor.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Karan Johar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)