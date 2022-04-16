Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Shaheen Bhatt's Post For Her Sister is All Heart

Shaheen Bhatt with sister Alia Bhatt on her wedding day.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram to share the cutest photo with sister Alia Bhatt on her wedding day. Shaheen wore a pink salwaar-kameez for the occasion. Sharing the photo she wrote, "Hi heartbeat".
Following Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Shaheen shared two photos from the ceremony and wrote, "Plot twist. My two favourite people in the world got married yesterday and our weird, happy little tribe just got a whole lot weirder and happier".
Alia's mother Soni Razdan has also been sharing glimpses from the wedding.
Take a look:
Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in a private ceremony at Ranbir's house in Bandra on Thursday, 14 April. The two actors have been dating for five years.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)