Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Neetu, Riddhima & Other Relatives Arrive at The Venue

Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima & granddaughter clicked outside Ranbir's house.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Preparations for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding are in full swing. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on 14 April. Ahead of the big day, Kapoor family members were clicked arriving at the Vastu residence in Mumbai's Chembur, where most of the festivities will take place.
Neetu Kapoor with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law and granddaughter were photographed by the paparazzi as they arrived at the venue. Ranbir's aunts Nitasha Nanda and Rima Jain were also part of the gathering.
As per reports, a puja will be held at Vastu on Wednesday in remembrance of Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor. In the later half of the day, the Mehendi function is scheduled for the couple.
Neetu Kapoor with Riddhima Kapoor and her family clicked outside Vastu, where most functions will take place.
Ahead of Ranbir and Alia's wedding, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni arrives at the venue.
The Kapoor family gears up for the big wedding.
Babita Kapoor arrives at Vastu.
Ranbir's aunt Nitasha Nanda.
