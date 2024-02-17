Pics: Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Offer Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple

Ahead of their wedding, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to offer prayers. Rakul Preet Singh opted for a pink anarkali while Bhagnani was seen in a mint green kurta paired with black trousers. The couple’s wedding will reportedly be an intimate two-day celebration in Goa in February.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan India, Rakul Preet Singh was asked about the ‘mantra for a healthy and long-standing relationship,’ “It’s never one mantra but something that, I think, is extremely important is being complete in yourself first to be able to complete someone else. And that’s something that both Jackky and I have spoken about."

"Even before we started dating, we spoke about it—the understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship," Singh added.

Here are some photos from their visit to the Siddhivinayak temple.