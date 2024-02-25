'A Magical Night': Rakul Preet, Jackky Share Glimpses From Their Sangeet

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at their sangeet night.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Goa earlier this week. The newlyweds returned to Mumbai on Friday, and since then they have been sharing photos from the ceremonies with their followers.
On Sunday, 25 February, they shared photos from their sangeet night. "Thnkyouuuu @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night... felt like a star shining bright," she wrote.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani during their sangeet night.
Rakul wore a Falguni and Shane Peacock for her sangeet.
Rakul and Jackky called their sangeet a 'magical night.'
Rakul tied the knot with Jackky on 21 February.
