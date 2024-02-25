'A Magical Night': Rakul Preet, Jackky Share Glimpses From Their Sangeet

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Goa earlier this week. The newlyweds returned to Mumbai on Friday, and since then they have been sharing photos from the ceremonies with their followers.

On Sunday, 25 February, they shared photos from their sangeet night. "Thnkyouuuu @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night... felt like a star shining bright," she wrote.