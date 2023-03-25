In Photos: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha Expulsion Makes Headlines Around the World

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
"Indian opposition dealt major blow as parliament bars Congress leader Rahul Gandhi," read a headline by Reuters.
Al Jazeera further added, "Parliament disqualifies main opposition leader day after Gujarat court awards him two-year jail in a defamation case linked to Modi’s surname."
"Expelling Rahul Gandhi From Parliament, Modi Allies Thwart a Top Rival," The New York Times said in a headline.
French daily afternoon newspaper Monde also covered the developments around Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from parliament.
The UK's national broadcaster, BBC, also covered Rahul Gandhi's conviction and disqualification.
Regarding Gandhi as a"Modi critic," The Washington Post published a story that said, "Removing Gandhi from politics delivered a major blow to the opposition party he led ahead of next year’s national elections."
Iran's Mehr News Agency also stayed in touch with political developments and said, "India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parl."
British daily newspaper The Guardian wrote, "Rahul Gandhi of Congress party had asked why ‘all thieves have Modi as (their) common surname.'"
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark made in Karnataka in 2019.
The development came a day after a trial court in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in connection with the 2019 criminal defamation case.
On Thursday, 23 March, a Surat court sentenced him to two years in jail under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was then released on bail so he could appeal the verdict.
The news of Gandhi's disqualification made waves in India and abroad, with several outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, The New York Times and The Washington Post, among others, keeping in touch with developments.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the BJP tried to silence a voice, but now every corner of the world hears the voice of India.
"They tried to silence a voice. Now every corner of the world hears the voice of India," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted.
