'You Light Up My Life': Raghav Chadha Drops Unseen Pics With Parineeti on B'Day

Actor Parineeti Chopra celebrated her 35th birthday on 22 October. On the special occasion, Raghav Chadha took to social media to wish his actor-wife a happy birthday with a special post.

Raghav dropped some unseen pictures of himself with Parineeti from their early days. The politician also penned a heartfelt caption for his wife, which read, "You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable (smiley emoji) You bring SO much joy into my world…"

"On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are... Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!"

Parineeti replied to Raghav's post on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Annoying human making me emotional."