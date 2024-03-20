Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Share Unseen Pics From Their Mehendi Ceremony

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda share pics from their Mehendi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@pulkitsamrat)
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot amidst their friends and family earlier this month in Delhi. The couple had been dating each other for several years.
Taking to Instagram on 20 March, the couple shared some candid pictures from their mehendi ceremony. The caption of the post read, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye."
Pulkit could be seen dancing at his Mehendi ceremony in one of the photos.
In another picture, Pulkit can be seen planting a kiss on Kriti's hand.
Pulkit and Kriti both looked picture perfect during the celerbation.
The Fukrey actor wore an embroidered green kurta-pyjama for the ceremony.
Kriti looked beautiful in a beige lehenga.
In another picture, Pulkit can be seen applying henna on Kriti's palms.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)