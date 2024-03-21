Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Return to Mumbai Post Wedding Celebrations

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot recently.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda returned to Mumbai on Wednesday, 20 March, after their wedding in Delhi. The couple posed for the paparazzi and distributed sweets to them. While Kriti wore a pink salwar kameez and chooras, Pulkit complemented her in a blue kurta.
Kriti Kharbanda poses for paps as she returned to Mumbai after her wedding.
Kriti and Pulkit distributed sweets to the paparazzi.
The couple tied the knot in Delhi earlier this month.
Kriti and Pulkit pose the paparazzi.
