Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Our Miracle': Priyanka Chopra Shares More Pics From Malti's Birthday

'Our Miracle': Priyanka Chopra Shares More Pics From Malti's Birthday

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2."
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Join Priyanka Chopra in celebrating daughter Malti's birthday with heartwarming photos.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Join Priyanka Chopra in celebrating daughter Malti's birthday with heartwarming photos. </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka and Nick marked Malti Marie's birthday with a beach celebration, followed by a birthday party attended by friends and family. New pictures capture Malti Marie adorned with a garland, joining Priyanka, Nick, and grandmother Madhu Chopra in a visit to a temple in the US, where the family conducted a special puja.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2."

Priyanka and Nick marked Malti Marie's birthday with a beach celebration. 

She also has a birthday party with friends and family. 

Priyanka has now shared more photos. 

The family conducted a special puja.

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Malti's birthday as she turned 2. 

Malti wore a pink outfit. 

Malti was seen adorned with a garland. 

Priyanka, Nick, and grandmother Madhu Chopra in a visit to a temple in the US. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Also ReadPics: Priyanka & Nick Throw Elmo-Themed Party For Malti's Second Birthday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT