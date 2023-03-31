Pics: Priyanka-Nick Spotted With Baby Malti Marie for the First Time in India

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Spotted With Daughter Malti Marie In Mumbai
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor husband Nick Jonas were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai on Friday, 31 March 2023. The couple along with their adorable daughter posed for the cameras as they came out of the airport. Priyanka looked stunning in her pink ensemble while Nick looked his casual best in a hoodie and pants.
Take a look at the photos:
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive with their daughter Malti Marie.
Nick and Priyanka looked happy.
Priyanka looked stunning in her dress.
The happy couple posed for the cameras.
