In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Arrives at Mumbai Airport for MAMI Gala

Priyanka Chopra Arrives at Mumbai Airport for MAMI Gala
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Jio MAMI Film Festival is set to kickstart on Friday, 27 October in Mumbai. The opening event will be held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with many celebrities attending. Actor Priyanka Chopra was also spotted at the Mumbai airport and as the chairperson for the event, she will be seen joining in on the celebrations.
Priyanka Chopra wore all black at the airport.
She arrived to attend the MAMI gala.
She looked stunning.
Jio Mami will kickstart on Friday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)