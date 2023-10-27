Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Arrives at Mumbai Airport for MAMI Gala

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Arrives at Mumbai Airport for MAMI Gala

Jio MAMI Film Festival is set to start on Friday, 27 October in Mumbai.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Priyanka Chopra Arrives at Mumbai Airport for MAMI Gala

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra Arrives at Mumbai Airport for MAMI Gala</p></div>
Jio MAMI Film Festival is set to kickstart on Friday, 27 October in Mumbai. The opening event will be held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with many celebrities attending. Actor Priyanka Chopra was also spotted at the Mumbai airport and as the chairperson for the event, she will be seen joining in on the celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra wore all black at the airport. 

She arrived to attend the MAMI gala. 

She looked stunning. 

Jio Mami will kickstart on Friday. 

