Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra Sends Best Wishes to Cousin Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra works mostly in South films and is reportedly Priyanka’s paternal cousin. Mannara’s mother, Kamini Chopra Handa, is the sister of Priyanka’s father.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will appear with John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming project Heads Of State, which was announced in April 2023. Ilya Naishuller is directing the action thriller.