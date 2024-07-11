Pics: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Arrive In Mumbai For Anant-Radhika's Wedding

advertisement
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai on Thursday, 11 July. According to reports, the couple will be attending the grand wedding of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant.
Priyanka and Nick were both dressed in casuals as they posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport. While Priyanka was seen in a striped co-ord set, Nick was wearing a green attire.
