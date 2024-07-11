Pics: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Arrive In Mumbai For Anant-Radhika's Wedding

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Arrive In Mumbai For Anant-Radhika's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on 12 July in Mumbai.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai on Thursday, 11 July. According to reports, the couple will be attending the grand wedding of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant.

Priyanka and Nick were both dressed in casuals as they posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport. While Priyanka was seen in a striped co-ord set, Nick was wearing a green attire.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai on Thursday.

The couple will attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Priyanka was seen wearing a striped co-ord set as she arrived at the airport.

Nick also greeted the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport.

