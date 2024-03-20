Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Priyanka Chopra Visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya With Nick Jonas & Malti

Pics: Priyanka Chopra Visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya With Nick Jonas & Malti

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their daughter visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Priyanka Chopra, along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra, along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra, along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The family sought blessings and their visit garnered attention as pictures and videos circulated on fan pages.

Priyanka Chopra, along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, visited the Ram Temple. 

The temple is in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. 

The couple and their daughter recently came to India.

The couple looked happy. 

Also ReadPics: Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Arrive In Style at an Event In Mumbai

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT