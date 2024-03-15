Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Arrive In Style at an Event In Mumbai

Celebs arrive for an event in Mumbai.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several Bollywood celebrities put their best fashion foot forward at a Bulgari event in Mumbai, on Friday, 15 March. Prominent personalities such as Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, were also present at the event.
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a pastel pink outfit.
Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene arrived together at the event.
Athiya Shetty turned heads in a golden blazer that she paired with matching pants.
Ayushmann Khurrana also arrived at the event.
Other guests who attended the event in Mumbai.
Fashion designer Rahul Mishra was also spotted at the event.
Gayatri Oberoi and Vicky Oberoi arrived together.
Shilpa Shetty stunned in an emerald green outfit.
