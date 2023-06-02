Pride Month: Call for a 'More Inclusive Campus' at Pride Parade in DU

The pride parade organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) kicked off at Delhi University’s Arts Faculty at 3 pm on Thursday, 1 June.
“When I was in college, things were different. We did not have a space to talk about things. We still have a long way to go but we’re moving slowly and steadily,” said Venkatesh, an HR professional, present at the parade on Thursday.
“This is my 62nd pride march. I’m glad that students are organising pride parades,” said Venkatesh, who sported a myriad of batches on their outfit, with quotes such as 'Trans Lives Matter' and 'Love is a Many Gendered Thing.'
Students stop to help each other with their make-up, others dance their way through north campus.
Hiten Noonwal, a faculty member who teaches design at the university, and identifies as gender fluid, said, “It is nice being here today. We deserve to live like this every day. I might have a male body but I can still wear this dress. It should not be taboo.” Noonwal flaunted a black and golden dress which was designed by them.
The parade echoed with greetings, compliements, and 'Happy Pride' wishes. Regarding inclusivity on campuses, Noonwal said, “Campuses are not very inclusive yet. DU still has a long way to go.”
Some of the demands put forward by the students included horizontal reservation for transgender students, gender neutral washrooms across campuses, and queer-inclusive mental health cells in colleges.
Students also demanded the implementation of Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harrassment (GSCASH) across all colleges, and queer-inclusive anti-ragging cells in all colleges.
Prerna (right), who recently graduated from Delhi University, said, “I feel gender euphoria today!”
Students held placards with slogans, while many carried rainbow umbrellas. The parade was met with heavy traffic as they marched around north campus.
Amita, a DU student, said, “I feel liberated today. When we come out like this, we don’t feel lonely. Our campuses need to be a lot more inclusive. We have queer collectives for sake of it. Professors too need to be more inclusive. A lot of college authorities are homophobic. That needs to change first.”
Harsh, Harsh and Komolika at the parade on Thursday. Harsh (centre) said, “This is my first parade, and it feels nice that I can be myself here.”
The police asked students to disperse soon after the cultural programme.
